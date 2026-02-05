Queen Maxima of Netherlands joins country’s army as reservist

Send this page to someone via email

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has joined the country’s armed forces as a reserve soldier, the Dutch defence forces announced in an Instagram post this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 54-year-old queen said she “has chosen to enlist now because our safety can no longer be taken for granted, and she, like many others, wants to contribute to that safety.”

Currently, in the Netherlands, it is possible to be appointed as a reservist in the army until the age of 55.

Queen Máxima currently holds the rank of soldier, but upon completing her training, she will be promoted to lieutenant-colonel. “Like other reservists, she will deploy where needed,” the statement continued.

The ministry shared a series of photos and a video from the royal’s training camp, including mental skills testing at the Royal Military Academy in Breda, in the south of the country, firearms training, and other exercises.

Footage shows the queen swimming in a pool wearing goggles that obscure her vision, as well as abseiling down scaffolding and descending a rock climbing wall.

Dutch reservists are active across all branches of the Ministry of Defence, particularly during periods of heightened tension, her statement explained.

“Working as a reservist is voluntary, but not without obligation,” it added, including mandatory activities, such as participation in exercises, theory days and the maintenance of basic military skills.

View image in full screen Queen Máxima has begun training as a reservist for the Royal Netherlands Army. She is taking the mental skills course at the Royal Military Academy, part of the General Military Training (AMO) program that all reservists attend. Ministry of Defence

The Dutch royal family has traditionally maintained a close bond with the armed forces.

William of Orange was the commander of the army. King Willem-Alexander completed his military service in the Royal Netherlands Navy, then served in the Royal Netherlands Army and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

The Princess of Orange is now a corporal and is enrolled in the Defence College program.

The completion of the queen’s military training comes amid perceived instability among European allies as they weather the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership, including his threats to take over Greenland and the war in Ukraine.

Trump has urged European countries to significantly increase their domestic defence spending and reduce what he sees as an over-reliance on U.S. forces in NATO.