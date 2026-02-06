Menu

Canada

Ontario city’s golf facilities may face fines for balls that fly into public space

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 4:00 am
2 min read
Golf Swing View image in full screen
A golfer uses their driver to hit a ball off a tee in this undated creative image. Golf courses and driving ranges near homes in Mississauga, Ont., may soon be fined if they don't make efforts to contain errant golf balls. Getty Creative Images
Golf courses and driving ranges near homes in Mississauga, Ont., may soon be fined if they don’t make efforts to contain errant golf balls.

City staff are recommending imposing a $305 fine beginning April 6 for facilities that are not in compliance, likely becoming the first municipality in the area to do so.

Mississauga officials were directed to investigate the issue in July given bylaw enforcement doesn’t have a regulatory framework to address safety hazards posed by errant golf balls. Golf facilities beside homes aren’t required to install containment netting either.

As a result, complaints have not been adequately tracked, staff said in a report presented to Mississauga’s general committee Wednesday. It did receive a complaint from a resident in July that prompted the probe.

Though golf courses tend to rely on a variety of measures to limit damage, including the use of vegetation or landscaping, fencing and player codes of conduct, staff said a regulations must be in place to “fill the gap” when those measures fail.

Staff said Brampton, Burlington, Caledon, Hamilton, London, Oakville, Ottawa, Toronto and Vaughan don’t have rules that address errant golf balls, nor do they require facilities near residential areas to implement and maintain adequate safety measures.

Therefore, they’re recommending amendments to Mississauga’s fence bylaw to include the need for golf ball containment netting where a safety risk exists.

“A safety risk would be deemed to exist if the property is located adjacent to homes, schools, parks, roads, or other public spaces where errant golf balls may pose a hazard, and one or more of the following criteria are met,” staff said.

“There is a documented history of golf balls causing property damage, personal injury, or entering neighbouring properties, irrespective of damage or injury; a professional, third-party golf ball trajectory study indicates a likelihood of stray shots travelling beyond the golf facility’s property boundary; or trees, berms, or other natural features that previously mitigated risks have been removed or altered, increasing exposure.”

In the event of continued non-compliance or for more egregious violations, staff said the city may pursue charges under a section of the Provincial Offences Act that carries a minimum fine of $500 and a maximum of $100,000 upon court conviction.

Staff added that any enforcement costs will be managed from within Mississauga’s existing budget, and revenues from new administrative penalties are expected to be minimal.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

