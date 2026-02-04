Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO Trains to still be on reduced schedule Thursday morning as track fix continues

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 6:01 pm
1 min read
A commuter GO Train rolls into Union Station in downtown Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
A commuter GO Train rolls into Union Station in downtown Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Delayed and modified commuter services will continue on Thursday morning, days after a GO Train came partially off the rails as it left Toronto’s Union Station.

At 8:16 a.m. on Monday, at the peak of the rush hour commute, a train heading west out of downtown Toronto hit an issue with a switch signal that led to the rear of the train coming off the track.

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx said the train was disabled on the tracks throughout the day as crews worked to remove it and then to fix the rails.

On Wednesday afternoon, the agency acknowledged it was still facing delays in fixing the track that would stretch into the Thursday morning commute.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our crews are working around the clock to repair track and signal damage, reinstate impacted signaling, and return some of the damaged infrastructure to service so we can add more train service,” Metrolinx wrote in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those repairs will take longer to complete, and at this stage we expect the impacts to extend into tomorrow.”

Click to play video: 'GO train delays continue after train derailment'
GO train delays continue after train derailment
Trending Now

Since Monday, trains in and out of Union Station have been running on reduced schedules as the system struggles with fewer options.

Both Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, trains will run as follows:

  • Lakeshore East: 60-minute service, outside of 15–30-minute peak a.m. and p.m. service.
  • Lakeshore West: 60-minute service, outside of 15–30-minute peak a.m. and p.m. service
  • UP Express: 15-minute service
  • Kitchener: 60-minute service, outside of 30-minute peak a.m. and p.m. service.
  • Milton: 30-minute a.m. and p.m. peak service
  • Richmond Hill: 60-minute a.m. and p.m. peak service
  • Stouffville: 30-minute a.m. and p.m. peak service
  • Barrie: 30-minute a.m. and p.m. peak service
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices