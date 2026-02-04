GO Trains to still be on reduced schedule Thursday morning as track fix continues

Send this page to someone via email

Delayed and modified commuter services will continue on Thursday morning, days after a GO Train came partially off the rails as it left Toronto’s Union Station.

At 8:16 a.m. on Monday, at the peak of the rush hour commute, a train heading west out of downtown Toronto hit an issue with a switch signal that led to the rear of the train coming off the track.

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx said the train was disabled on the tracks throughout the day as crews worked to remove it and then to fix the rails.

On Wednesday afternoon, the agency acknowledged it was still facing delays in fixing the track that would stretch into the Thursday morning commute.

“Our crews are working around the clock to repair track and signal damage, reinstate impacted signaling, and return some of the damaged infrastructure to service so we can add more train service,” Metrolinx wrote in a statement.

“Those repairs will take longer to complete, and at this stage we expect the impacts to extend into tomorrow.”

Since Monday, trains in and out of Union Station have been running on reduced schedules as the system struggles with fewer options.

Both Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, trains will run as follows: