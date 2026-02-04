Union slams ‘silence’ on suspension as Kingston deputy police chief retires

Send this page to someone via email

The deputy chief of the Kingston police is officially retiring. Still, his exit is drawing sharp criticism from the province’s police union regarding a lack of transparency over his long-standing absence from the force.

On Wednesday, the Kingston Police Services Board announced that Deputy Chief Matt Funnell has confirmed his intention to retire effective Dec. 31.

While Funnell will retain his rank until that date, he officially began “pre-retirement leave” on Feb. 1.

The announcement follows a turbulent period for the police service’s leadership. According to the Police Association of Ontario (PAO), Funnell had been suspended with pay for more than a year before this week’s announcement.

Mark Baxter, president of the PAO, issued a blistering statement Wednesday, accusing the police board of maintaining a “troubling double standard” by refusing to explain the circumstances of Funnell’s suspension while demanding accountability from rank-and-file officers.

“It is remarkable that, after 15 months, the Kingston Police Services Board still refuses to provide any meaningful information about the circumstances surrounding his suspension,” Baxter said. “This ongoing silence only deepens public concern and frustration.”

Baxter noted that when regular police personnel are suspended, the service is “quick to notify the public,” but the same rules do not appear to apply to senior command.

In its press release, the police services board made no mention of a suspension. Instead, newly elected board chair Gregory Ridge praised Funnell’s 28-year career.

“Deputy Chief Funnell’s career reflects a deep commitment to public service, professionalism, and community partnership,” Ridge said in the written statement. “On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his many years of leadership.”

Global News reached out to Ridge for comment on the transparency concerns raised by the union, but did not receive a response.

Mayor Bryan Paterson, who previously sat on the board, is no longer a member and directed inquiries to Ridge.

Chief Adam MacIntosh also thanked Funnell for his “lasting contribution” to the organization.

The board says it will begin a succession planning process to find a replacement in due course.