Economy

N.S. reaches agreement that could send offshore wind power to Massachusetts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2026 2:09 pm
1 min read
Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia’s premier is in Boston to sign an agreement that could see electricity from a proposed offshore wind project shipped to Massachusetts.

Premier Tim Houston and Gov. Maura Healey have reached a memorandum of understanding committing the two governments to work together on developing their respective offshore wind sectors.

Houston first floated his province’s Wind West project over the summer, and the $60-billion first phase is estimated to produce five gigawatts of power by 2033.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the federal government is prepared to work with Nova Scotia to accelerate the development of Wind West.

Houston says the agreement with Massachusetts is a signal that clean energy markets are maturing, which he said should give investors more confidence in Nova Scotia’s emerging offshore wind industry.

A formal call for companies interested in building the Wind West project is expected in the coming months.

French energy firm pledges to help N.S. train workers for province’s offshore sector
© 2026 The Canadian Press

