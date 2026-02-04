Measles alert urges countries to vaccinate more, including Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A new epidemiological alert is urging countries, including Canada, to “prioritize strengthening routine surveillance and vaccination activities and to ensure a rapid and timely response to suspected cases” of measles.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) noted on Wednesday that Canada had seen 5,436 measles cases in 2025, two of which were fatal.

PAHO’s new report found that out of all the reported measles cases in Canada, 98 per cent were exposed in Canada, and less than one per cent had an “unknown or under investigation source of exposure.”

“The sharp increase in measles cases in the Americas Region during 2025 and early 2026 is a warning sign that requires immediate and coordinated action by Member States,” the organization said.

Canada lost its measles elimination status last year.

The report also found that 45 per cent of cases were individuals aged between five to 17 years old, 29 per cent were aged 18 years and older and 20 per cent were in children aged one to four years old.

In terms of vaccination history, the report stated that 89 per cent of infected people were unvaccinated, three per cent had “received one dose of a measles-containing vaccine,” four per cent “received two or more doses of a measles-containing vaccine” while four per cent had an unknown vaccine status.

