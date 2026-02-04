Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Measles alert urges countries to vaccinate more, including Canada

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 11:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Looking back at Canada’s response to the measles outbreak'
Looking back at Canada’s response to the measles outbreak
Since 1998, Canada has retained measles elimination status, a designation given through the Pan American Health Organization. But in the fall of 2025, that changed as the country could not get case counts and transmission under control in time. Health reporter Katherine Ward spoke with public health officials to reflect on the challenging year of measles and what happens next. – Dec 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new epidemiological alert is urging countries, including Canada, to “prioritize strengthening routine surveillance and vaccination activities and to ensure a rapid and timely response to suspected cases” of measles.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) noted on Wednesday that Canada had seen 5,436 measles cases in 2025, two of which were fatal.

PAHO’s new report found that out of all the reported measles cases in Canada, 98 per cent were exposed in Canada, and less than one per cent had an “unknown or under investigation source of exposure.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The sharp increase in measles cases in the Americas Region during 2025 and early 2026 is a warning sign that requires immediate and coordinated action by Member States,” the organization said.

Canada lost its measles elimination status last year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The report also found that 45 per cent of cases were individuals aged between five to 17 years old, 29 per cent were aged 18 years and older and 20 per cent were in children aged one to four years old.

In terms of vaccination history, the report stated that 89 per cent of infected people were unvaccinated, three per cent had “received one dose of a measles-containing vaccine,” four per cent “received two or more doses of a measles-containing vaccine” while four per cent had an unknown vaccine status.

More to come. 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices