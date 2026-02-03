Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Toys ‘R’ Us Canada seeks creditor protection, owns vendors at least $120M

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2026 5:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toys ‘R’ bust? Why Toys ‘R’ Us Canada is in trouble'
Toys ‘R’ bust? Why Toys ‘R’ Us Canada is in trouble
Toys "R" Us was a popular destination for decades, but the chain has shut down dozens of its Canadian locations in recent years. The company is also facing at least seven lawsuits. Heather Yourex-West explains why the struggling retailer's decline and mounting financial troubles – Jan 22, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toys “R” Us Canada Ltd. says it has filed for creditor protection while it works to restructure the business.

The toy retailer says in court documents that the filing was necessary because it has struggled to cope with inflation, rising labour costs, supply chain disruptions and a shift toward e-commerce.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says it recently laid off staff, closed unprofitable stores and negotiated with suppliers to try to cope with the headwinds but the moves weren’t enough to help stabilize the company

Toys “R” Us Canada says it now owes at least $120 million to its vendors and substantial amounts to landlords.

Trending Now

While its 22 current stores remain open, the company says it may reduce the number of locations it operates further.

The company had 81 stores when Ancaster, Ont-.based Putman Investments bought the business from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. in 2021.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices