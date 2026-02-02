Menu

Politics

Harper and Chretien talk Alberta separatism, Canadian sovereignty in Ottawa

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2026 6:59 pm
1 min read
Former prime ministers Jean Chretien, left, and Stephen Harper participate in a panel discussion, after Harper received a gold medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Former prime ministers Jean Chretien, left, and Stephen Harper participate in a panel discussion, after Harper received a gold medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says he did not sign a petition seeking to force a referendum on Alberta leaving Canada.

Speaking at an event today in Ottawa, Harper said that in this moment of revived nationalism around the world, there is no reason why Canadians should not feel deep pride in their country.

Harper was speaking alongside former prime minister Jean Chrétien at a panel event on Arctic sovereignty at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa.

A leader of Alberta’s separatist movement said recently some members of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus have signed the petition pushing for a vote on separation.

Chrétien told the audience there is a major shift in progress in geopolitics that likely spells the beginning of the end for the American empire, but Canada is in a good position despite that.

Harper is in the capital this week for the unveiling of his official portrait on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, and to mark two decades since the modern Conservative party was elected to government for the first time.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

