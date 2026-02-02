Menu

World

Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after fuel control switch issue report

By Abhijith Ganapavaram and Urvi Dugar Reuters
Posted February 2, 2026 10:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nearly 300 dead including one Canadian in Air India crash'
Nearly 300 dead including one Canadian in Air India crash
An Air India jet that crashed into a neighbourhood in India Thursday killed more than 290 people, including one Canadian onboard the plane. Kevin Gallagher has more – Jun 12, 2025
Air India said on Monday it had grounded one of its Boeing Dreamliners after one of its pilots reported an issue with the fuel control switch, which is at the center of an ongoing probe into a deadly air crash last year.

“We have grounded said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot’s concerns checked on a priority basis,” the airline said, adding that the matter has been communicated to India’s aviation regulator.

Boeing and India’s civil aviation ministry, which houses the aviation regulator, did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Global News sent a request to Transport Canada, and asked if there are any plans to ground the same jets in Canada amid these new reports. A response was not received by publication.

Click to play video: 'Investigation into Air India plane finds fuel was cut off moments before crash'
Investigation into Air India plane finds fuel was cut off moments before crash
The Tata Group and Singapore Airlines-owned carrier has faced intense scrutiny since a Dreamliner crash in June last year killed 260 people.

Air India said on Monday it had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the regulator last year, and had found no issues.

A cockpit recording of dialog between the two pilots of the June 12 Air India flight suggested that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane’s engines, a source briefed on U.S. officials’ early assessment of evidence told Reuters last year.

– With a file from Global’s Ariel Rabinovitch

© 2026 Reuters

