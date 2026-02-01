Canadian warship HMCS Charlottetown begins Indo-Pacific mission

See more sharing options

HMCS Charlottetown has departed its home port of Halifax, beginning a six-month deployment in support of Operations Horizon and Neon.

The deployment is part of Canada’s broader effort to strengthen peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, a region of growing economic and strategic importance, the Department of National Defence said Saturday.

Operation Horizon is meant to reinforce cooperation between allies and increase military presence in what can be a tense and volatile region.

At the same time, HMCS Charlottetown will contribute to Operation Neon, Canada’s role in a multinational initiative enforcing United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

That mission focuses on detecting and deterring illicit maritime activities, including ship-to-ship transfers of prohibited goods.

During the deployment, the Halifax-class frigate will take part in multinational exercises, demonstrating the Royal Canadian Navy’s ability to operate across vast distances while maintaining interoperability with allied navies.

Defence officials say a near persistent naval presence in the region helps reinforce regional security and supports Canada’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Despite increasing global tensions, the ship’s commander says the mission remains the same.

“My mission hasn’t changed,” said Jonathan Maurice, Charlottetown’s commander, adding the deployment includes a number of port visits to reinforce diplomatic and military links.

Rear Admiral Josee Kurtz, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic, said the mission reflects how issues affecting Canadians – from national security and economic prosperity to human rights and environmental protection – are increasingly shaped by developments in the Indo-Pacific.

HMCS Charlottetown carries a crew of roughly 240 personnel, including Royal Canadian Navy sailors and Royal Canadian Air Force aviators who operate and support the ship’s embarked CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter.

Defence officials say the ship’s company has spent months training for the deployment and is prepared to represent Canada abroad throughout the mission.