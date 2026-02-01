Menu

Canada

Montreal demonstrators protest Trump immigration crackdown at U.S. Consulate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2026 5:41 pm
1 min read
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Montreal to protest U.S. immigration enforcement after the deaths of two Americans during federal operations in Minneapolis. View image in full screen
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Montreal to protest U.S. immigration enforcement after the deaths of two Americans during federal operations in Minneapolis. Kerem Yucel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
Demonstrators are gathering in downtown Montreal to protest against the immigration crackdown by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis and other American cities.

Dozens of protesters assembled outside the U.S. Consulate on Saint-Catherine Street in the wake of the killing of two American citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis in the past few weeks.

The rally caps off a weekend of demonstrations across the continent.

On Friday afternoon, protesters in Vancouver gathered outside Hootsuite headquarters to demand the tech company end a contract tied to ICE.

The same day, protesters held “no work, no school, no shopping” strikes across the U.S. to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration measures.

The demonstrations took place amid widespread outrage over the killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse who was shot multiple times after he used his cellphone to record U.S. Border Patrol officers conducting an immigration enforcement Minneapolis.

The death heightened scrutiny over the administration’s tactics after the Jan. 7 death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot behind the wheel of her vehicle by an ICE officer.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2026 The Canadian Press

