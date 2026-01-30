‘I felt like a nobody’: Woman says care denied without reason at Pincher Creek hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Going to the hospital can be an uncomfortable experience at the best of times, but an Alberta woman’s frustrating visit has left her worried about ever returning again.

“I don’t go there because I want to. Because of my (health) issues, I sometimes have to get calcium infusions and everything else,” said Coralie Edwards.

She went to the Pincher Creek Health Centre on Thursday, Jan. 22 seeking medical attention.

While Edwards said her other visits to the town hospital’s emergency department has been professional and respectful before, this one felt very different.

"(The doctor) sent me home with 183 blood pressure and my (blood) sugars were close to 30."

A blood pressure of over 180 is considered a hypertensive crisis in the medical field and a blood sugar level of 30 mg/dL is dangerously low.

Despite the numbers, Edwards says she was turned away by the doctor she saw and no reason was given.

“She made me think that I was wasting her time,” Edwards said. “I was bawling because I wasn’t feeling good and they weren’t listening to me.

"I felt like a nobody. I felt useless."

While she recovered at home after the incident last week, Edwards says she is worried about going back if the same doctor is on shift again.

“I have seizures, so I had a real bad one (at home) and they had to call the ambulance. My blood sugars had dropped drastically, too fast. They wanted to take me in and I said ‘No, I want to know who’s on first.'”

However, she wonders if a busy health centre could explain the situation.

Alberta doctors have been raising the alarm for months over the state of emergency departments across the province, saying they are operating at or over capacity and facing unprecedented strain.

“I didn’t expect to be looked at right away because I know their routine, unfortunately, but they should’ve been a little bit kinder,” she said.

She says she felt as though any workplace stress could have been taken out on her.

“I know they’re swamped there,” she said, “but that’s not our fault.”

Alberta Health Services (AHS) did not address Edwards’ situation specifically, but told Global News in a statement they are committed to ensuring all Albertans have access to timely health care when and where they need it.

“When arriving at an emergency department, all patients are triaged by a nurse to assess their level of medical need,” read the statement.

“From there, they are seen by the appropriate medical staff to determine next steps, which can include information to care for their medical need at home, or being admitted to the hospital if appropriate.”

AHS also said the Pincher Creek Health Centre can be quite busy, but there are plans in place.

“The Pincher Creek Health Centre continues to see a steady demand in patients, with periods of increased need. When the patient demand is higher, capacity can be expanded, and overcapacity plans have been enacted at Alberta Health Services (AHS) facilities where needed.”

“These plans include using dedicated overcapacity beds on inpatient units, discharging appropriate patients early with enhanced home supports, augmenting staff where possible, and working with Emergency Health Services to return patients who no longer need specialized care to other health facilities when medically appropriate.”

AHS says those in need of urgent care should still go to their local emergency department.

For non-urgent care, they say you can see your family doctor, contact Health Link at 811, or sometimes see a pharmacist for advice and minor concerns.

“Patient-focused healthcare is a priority for AHS. All feedback from a patient’s experience is important and it helps to improve our services. We encourage patients and families to provide their feedback and suggestions through our Patient Relations team. This can be done online, by phone, fax or through mail. For more information please visit the Patient Relations webpage.”

For Edwards, however, this one visit has already left her in a state of mistrust.

“I have panic attacks, I have anxiety attacks and I don’t feel good. Thursday, I had to go for blood work. I almost didn’t go because I had another panic attack, but I didn’t have to go to the (emergency room), I had to go to the lab. Still, you might see that (doctor),” said Edwards.

She did, however, stress how grateful she has been to the majority of staff who help her regularly at the Pincher Creek Medical Centre whenever she needs it.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News