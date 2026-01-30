Menu

Canada

N.S. premier calling on energy board to reject Nova Scotia Power’s ask for rate hike

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 5:05 pm
1 min read
FILE - Nova Scotia Power has proposed residential rate increases of about eight per cent by next year. . View image in full screen
FILE - Nova Scotia Power has proposed residential rate increases of about eight per cent by next year. . AV
The Nova Scotia government is urging the energy board to reject the province’s largest private utility’s request for a rate increase.

The Department of Energy, which is headed by Premier Tim Houston, says the energy board should reject Nova Scotia Power’s proposed rate hike because the company failed to prove the increase is just and reasonable.

The province’s largest power utility has proposed residential rate increases of about eight per cent by next year.

If they are approved by the board, the first 3.8 per cent increase would be effective retroactive to Jan. 1, and the second 4.1 per cent hike would come into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The department’s submission says the current economic context needs to be taken into account, and all Nova Scotians are feeling financial pressure.

Opposition NDP and Liberal parties have each called for the energy board to say no to the Emera-owned company’s rate hike application, with representatives from both parties calling for its rejection during live hearings earlier this month.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

