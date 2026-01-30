Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia adds waterfront reserve land at Tufts Cove

Send this page to someone via email

More than 108 years after the catastrophic Halifax Explosion caused widespread damage and displaced many, the chief of Millbrook First Nation says his community is returning home.

Chief Bob Gloade and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty announced today that more than seven hectares, or 0.7 square kilometres, of coastal land and water lot space in Tufts Cove has been added to the Millbrook First Nation reserve.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A Mi’kmaq village on the Dartmouth side of the Halifax harbour called Turtle Grove was wiped out by a tsunami created by the blast on Dec. 16, 1917, and survivors left for Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik First Nation.

Gloade says the land will be used to develop homes and commercial buildings, and they are looking to infill most of the water lot to create new land.

The chief says today’s announcement follows decades of work that began before he joined Millbrook’s council 26 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Alty congratulated the chief and his council, saying the addition of this reserve land will support the community’s long-term growth.