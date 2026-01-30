Menu

Canada

Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia adds waterfront reserve land at Tufts Cove

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
Millbrook First Nation Chief Bob Gloade joins community members at the renaming of a Halifax street on Monday, Oct .30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. View image in full screen
Millbrook First Nation Chief Bob Gloade joins community members at the renaming of a Halifax street on Monday, Oct .30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong.
More than 108 years after the catastrophic Halifax Explosion caused widespread damage and displaced many, the chief of Millbrook First Nation says his community is returning home.

Chief Bob Gloade and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty announced today that more than seven hectares, or 0.7 square kilometres, of coastal land and water lot space in Tufts Cove has been added to the Millbrook First Nation reserve.

A Mi’kmaq village on the Dartmouth side of the Halifax harbour called Turtle Grove was wiped out by a tsunami created by the blast on Dec. 16, 1917, and survivors left for Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik First Nation.

Gloade says the land will be used to develop homes and commercial buildings, and they are looking to infill most of the water lot to create new land.

The chief says today’s announcement follows decades of work that began before he joined Millbrook’s council 26 years ago.

Alty congratulated the chief and his council, saying the addition of this reserve land will support the community’s long-term growth.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

