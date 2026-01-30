Menu

Catherine O’Hara, Canadian actor and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star, dead at 71

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 1:35 pm
1 min read
Catherine O'Hara at red carpet View image in full screen
Catherine O'Hara arrives on the red carpet for the TIFF Tribute Awards at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor)
Catherine O’Hara, Canadian comedic actor and star of Schitt’s Creek, has died, her manager confirmed to Global News.

She was 71.

O’Hara is best-known for her role as Kate McCallister in the Home Alone movie series, alongside Schitt’s Creek and Beetlejuice.

More to come. 

