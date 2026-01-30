Catherine O’Hara, Canadian actor and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star, dead at 71

Catherine O’Hara, Canadian comedic actor and star of Schitt’s Creek, has died, her manager confirmed to Global News.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
She was 71.
O’Hara is best-known for her role as Kate McCallister in the Home Alone movie series, alongside Schitt’s Creek and Beetlejuice.
Trending Now
More to come.
- Bombardier warns of ‘significant impact’ to travellers from Trump’s threat
- Stepfather of two missing N.S. kids charged with sexual assault of adult, forcible confinement
- Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold to U.S.
- Canadians have billions in uncashed cheques, rebates. Are you one of them?
Comments