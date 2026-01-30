Extreme cold disrupts Hydro-Québec exports to Massachusetts during spike in power use

Extreme cold forced Hydro-Québec to temporarily suspend its energy exports to Massachusetts just one week after inaugurating its new line.
Hydro-Québec and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs both confirmed the news, which was first reported by specialized media outlet E&E News.
Get breaking National news
The decision came as last weekend’s polar vortex led to a significant increase in demand in Quebec.
There is less water in Hydro-Québec’s reservoirs at the moment due to a three-year drought.
Hydro-Québec confirmed it suspended deliveries to Massachusetts over the weekend and for one hour on Tuesday morning out of a need to prioritize Quebec customers.
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said it is aware of the constraints faced by Hydro-Québec during the period of extreme cold.
- Bombardier warns of ‘significant impact’ to travellers from Trump’s threat
- Stepfather of two missing N.S. kids charged with sexual assault of adult, forcible confinement
- Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold to U.S.
- Canadians have billions in uncashed cheques, rebates. Are you one of them?
Comments