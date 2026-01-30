Menu

Canada

Extreme cold disrupts Hydro-Québec exports to Massachusetts during spike in power use

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 11:45 am
1 min read
Extreme cold forced Hydro-Québec to temporarily halt electricity exports to Massachusetts as demand surged in Quebec during a polar vortex, just days after a new transmission line opened.
Extreme cold forced Hydro-Québec to temporarily halt electricity exports to Massachusetts as demand surged in Quebec during a polar vortex, just days after a new transmission line opened. Christinne Muschi/ The Canadian Press
Extreme cold forced Hydro-Québec to temporarily suspend its energy exports to Massachusetts just one week after inaugurating its new line.

Hydro-Québec and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs both confirmed the news, which was first reported by specialized media outlet E&E News.

The decision came as last weekend’s polar vortex led to a significant increase in demand in Quebec.

There is less water in Hydro-Québec’s reservoirs at the moment due to a three-year drought.

Hydro-Québec confirmed it suspended deliveries to Massachusetts over the weekend and for one hour on Tuesday morning out of a need to prioritize Quebec customers.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said it is aware of the constraints faced by Hydro-Québec during the period of extreme cold.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

