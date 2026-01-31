Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at Conservative Party convention

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted January 31, 2026 10:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at Conservative Party convention
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With renewed debate around Alberta’s political future, Premier Danielle Smith is addressing Conservative Party faithful at the party’s national convention Saturday.

Smith is speaking on the final day of convention in Calgary, where party members from across the country have gathered for policy discussion and party business.

Her appearance comes just days after criticism from other premiers over Alberta’s sovereignty movement and reports that leaders of the separatist push have held meetings with U.S. officials.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

British Columbia Premier David Eby described those reported meetings as crossing a line amounting to “treason,” while Ontario Premier Doug Ford called them unacceptable and unethical.

Smith has not publicly denounced the separatist movement, instead saying she does not want to marginalize Albertans who feel frustrated or alienated.

She has repeatedly said she supports a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The issue was raised during a first ministers meeting in Ottawa this week, where Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects the United States to respect Canadian sovereignty.

Smith’s remarks at the Conservative convention are expected to be closely watched for any signal on how she plans to navigate growing pressure from fellow premiers, the federal government, and voters at home.

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices