Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at Conservative Party convention

With renewed debate around Alberta’s political future, Premier Danielle Smith is addressing Conservative Party faithful at the party’s national convention Saturday.

Smith is speaking on the final day of convention in Calgary, where party members from across the country have gathered for policy discussion and party business.

Her appearance comes just days after criticism from other premiers over Alberta’s sovereignty movement and reports that leaders of the separatist push have held meetings with U.S. officials.

British Columbia Premier David Eby described those reported meetings as crossing a line amounting to “treason,” while Ontario Premier Doug Ford called them unacceptable and unethical.

Smith has not publicly denounced the separatist movement, instead saying she does not want to marginalize Albertans who feel frustrated or alienated.

She has repeatedly said she supports a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.

The issue was raised during a first ministers meeting in Ottawa this week, where Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects the United States to respect Canadian sovereignty.

Smith’s remarks at the Conservative convention are expected to be closely watched for any signal on how she plans to navigate growing pressure from fellow premiers, the federal government, and voters at home.