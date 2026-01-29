Camping fees increase for 59 B.C. parks, non-residents to pay a surcharge

Send this page to someone via email

It is going to get more expensive to camp in B.C. this year.

BC Parks says it is introducing a new camping surcharge for people living outside of B.C. and updating camping fees for the first time since 2016, following an increase in visitors and extreme weather events.

Camping fees will be updated in 59 high-demand frontcountry parks and four backcountry parks, while fees remain unchanged in 388 parks.

“As British Columbians, we care deeply about our parks and recreation areas, and we recognize the significant cultural, economic and recreational roles they have for communities,” Minister of Environment and Parks Tamara Davidson said in a statement.

“At the same time, they have seen challenges, from extreme weather impacts to significant increases in visitors. By renewing the parks and recreation system, we are creating a more sustainable operating model that strengthens stewardship and long-term protections of the natural spaces people cherish.”

Beginning May 15, 2026, non-B.C. residents will pay an additional $20 flat rate for staying in frontcountry campgrounds, trips to backcountry parks, renting a cabin and using mooring buoys and docks.

Camping fees will be updated in 59 high-demand parks and four popular backcountry parks: Garibaldi Park, Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and Mount Assiniboine Park.

For B.C. residents, updated camping fees in the 59 parks include an average increase of 40 cents per night during shoulder season, an average increase of $13.29 per night during the summer and an average nightly rate of $30.81 in shoulder season and $42.91 in the summer.

The fee updates for backcountry camping in Garibaldi Park, Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and Mount Assiniboine include an average fee increase of $13.62 per night and nightly fees ranging from $17 to $25 per night, depending on the park.

Fees for 388 parks will remain unchanged, according to BC Parks.

This year, camping reservations will be available three months ahead of a desired arrival date.