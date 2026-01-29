Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Camping fees increase for 59 B.C. parks, non-residents to pay a surcharge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 4:01 pm
2 min read
People sit around a campfire at a campsite in Golden Ears Park in British Columbia. View image in full screen
People sit around a campfire at a campsite in Golden Ears Park in British Columbia. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It is going to get more expensive to camp in B.C. this year.

BC Parks says it is introducing a new camping surcharge for people living outside of B.C. and updating camping fees for the first time since 2016, following an increase in visitors and extreme weather events.

Camping fees will be updated in 59 high-demand frontcountry parks and four backcountry parks, while fees remain unchanged in 388 parks.

“As British Columbians, we care deeply about our parks and recreation areas, and we recognize the significant cultural, economic and recreational roles they have for communities,” Minister of Environment and Parks Tamara Davidson said in a statement.

“At the same time, they have seen challenges, from extreme weather impacts to significant increases in visitors. By renewing the parks and recreation system, we are creating a more sustainable operating model that strengthens stewardship and long-term protections of the natural spaces people cherish.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beginning May 15, 2026, non-B.C. residents will pay an additional $20 flat rate for staying in frontcountry campgrounds, trips to backcountry parks, renting a cabin and using mooring buoys and docks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Camping fees will be updated in 59 high-demand parks and four popular backcountry parks: Garibaldi Park, Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and Mount Assiniboine Park.

Click to play video: 'Recycle BC on minimizing waste while camping'
Recycle BC on minimizing waste while camping
Trending Now

For B.C. residents, updated camping fees in the 59 parks include an average increase of 40 cents per night during shoulder season, an average increase of $13.29 per night during the summer and an average nightly rate of $30.81 in shoulder season and $42.91 in the summer.

The fee updates for backcountry camping in Garibaldi Park, Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and Mount Assiniboine include an average fee increase of $13.62 per night and nightly fees ranging from $17 to $25 per night, depending on the park.

Story continues below advertisement

Fees for 388 parks will remain unchanged, according to BC Parks.

This year, camping reservations will be available three months ahead of a desired arrival date.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices