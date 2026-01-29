Menu

Weather

Southern Ontario could feel as cold as -38 as weather alerts issued

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 1:09 pm
1 min read
A man walks through steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto on Feb. 3, 2023. Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of arctic air delivers biting wind chills. Environment Canada is warning of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario throughout Friday morning, which could cause frostbite to quickly develop on exposed skin. View image in full screen
A man walks through steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto on Feb. 3, 2023. Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of arctic air delivers biting wind chills. Environment Canada is warning of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario throughout Friday morning, which could cause frostbite to quickly develop on exposed skin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Environment Canada has issued yellow-level cold weather alerts across a large portion of southern Ontario as temperatures are set to plunge.

The alert stretches from Windsor through the Greater Toronto Area, Barrie and cottage country and east through Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa.

The weather agency said frigid temperatures are expected Thursday night until early Friday morning.

Areas in the Toronto region are expected to feel like -30 to -35 with the child chill and slightly colder further north and east, feeling like -33 to -38 with the wind chill.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the Environment Canada warning read.

“Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.”

It is also reminding residents that if it’s too cold for them, it’s also too cold for pets.

