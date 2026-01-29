Southern Ontario could feel as cold as -38 as weather alerts issued

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued yellow-level cold weather alerts across a large portion of southern Ontario as temperatures are set to plunge.

The alert stretches from Windsor through the Greater Toronto Area, Barrie and cottage country and east through Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa.

The weather agency said frigid temperatures are expected Thursday night until early Friday morning.

Areas in the Toronto region are expected to feel like -30 to -35 with the child chill and slightly colder further north and east, feeling like -33 to -38 with the wind chill.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the Environment Canada warning read.

“Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is also reminding residents that if it’s too cold for them, it’s also too cold for pets.