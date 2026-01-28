Menu

World

Plane crash in Colombia kills all 15 on board, including local politician

By Nelson Bocanegra, Luis Jaime Acosta and Carlos Vargas Reuters
Posted January 28, 2026 5:47 pm
A plane crash in northeast Colombia on Wednesday killed all 15 people on board, including a local lawmaker, state-run airline Satena said.

The Beechcraft 1900 twin-engined turboprop plane took off before noon from Cucuta, on the border with Venezuela, for a short flight to the town of Ocana, Satena said.

Air traffic control lost contact with the plane 12 minutes into the flight, the carrier added.

Satena did not say what caused the crash and said the plane’s emergency beacon had not been activated.

Lawmaker Diogenes Quintero and members of his team were aboard the plane, as well as Carlos Salcedo, a candidate for Congress ahead of elections in March, according to a passenger list released by the airline.

In total, two crew members and 13 passengers were on board.

Images released by local media showed the crashed plane, including what appeared to be significant damage to the fuselage.

The area where the plane crashed is a mountainous region planted with coca leaves, the raw material for cocaine, and where illegal armed groups such as the National Liberation Army and a dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia operate.

© 2026 Reuters

