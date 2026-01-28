East Coast Music Awards announce 2026 nominees, aim for transformation after turmoil

Send this page to someone via email

Goldie Boutilier and Daniel James McFadyen are among the leading nominees at this year’s East Coast Music Awards, which is hoping for a fresh start after last season was plagued by controversy.

Boutilier, a singer-songwriter from Cape Breton Island, N.S., is up for seven awards, including album of the year and breakthrough artist of the year.

She’ll also compete for album of the year with McFadyen, a Halifax folk singer who has six nominations in total.

ECMA executive director Bob Hallett said in an interview the organization is ready for a new direction, beginning with a new strategic plan that they will present to members at the annual general meeting next month.

The awards came under fire last year after the contentious ousting of its former CEO Blanche Israel last January.

Several artists boycotted and removed themselves as nominees in protest of Israel’s departure, saying she had made significant steps regarding the diversity and inclusion in the awards.

Hallett, who was appointed to the role in August, acknowledged last year was a turbulent time for the awards, but said the organization is working on a new strategic plan to transform the organization.

Hallett says the awards, which will be held in Sydney, N.S., in May, needs to reflect the membership and music industry today.