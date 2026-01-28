Menu

Entertainment

East Coast Music Awards announce 2026 nominees, aim for transformation after turmoil

By Emily Baron Cadloff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2026 4:29 pm
1 min read
Shanneyganock with Bud Davidge perform at the East Coast Music Awards gala in St. John's, N.L. on Thursday, May 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Goldie Boutilier and Daniel James McFadyen are among the leading nominees at this year’s East Coast Music Awards, which is hoping for a fresh start after last season was plagued by controversy.

Boutilier, a singer-songwriter from Cape Breton Island, N.S., is up for seven awards, including album of the year and breakthrough artist of the year.

She’ll also compete for album of the year with McFadyen, a Halifax folk singer who has six nominations in total.

ECMA executive director Bob Hallett said in an interview the organization is ready for a new direction, beginning with a new strategic plan that they will present to members at the annual general meeting next month.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The awards came under fire last year after the contentious ousting of its former CEO Blanche Israel last January.

Several artists boycotted and removed themselves as nominees in protest of Israel’s departure, saying she had made significant steps regarding the diversity and inclusion in the awards.

Hallett, who was appointed to the role in August, acknowledged last year was a turbulent time for the awards, but said the organization is working on a new strategic plan to transform the organization.

Hallett says the awards, which will be held in Sydney, N.S., in May, needs to reflect the membership and music industry today.

Click to play video: 'More artists dropping out of ECMAs amid controversy'
More artists dropping out of ECMAs amid controversy
© 2026 The Canadian Press

