‘Lightly felt’: Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gently rocks southern Ontario

Earthquakes Canada recorded a magnitude 3.7 quake north of Toronto just before 11 p.m. Tuesday
It said the earthquake happened about 23 kilometres ESE of Orillia, Ont., and 99 kilometres NNE of Toronto. It occurred at 10:59 p.m. and had a depth of five kilometres.
According to Earthquakes Canada, there were no reports of damage and it noted “none would be expected” as it was “lightly felt.”
Get daily National news
The site’s section labelled “Did you feel it?” had at least 2,400 reports of people feeling the rumble, from as far west as Kitchener, through Toronto, and east to Belleville, and as far south as Niagara Falls.
Social media was abuzz with people commenting that the quake was just the latest challenge for the region, which has recently experienced extreme snow and cold.
However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) classified it as a bit stronger of a quake at 4.1 magnitude with a depth of 11 kilometres.
— With files from The Canadian Press
- Man escapes Toronto jail by impersonating inmate set for release: Toronto police
- Infrastructure Ontario can’t say if science centre roof was damaged in major snowstorm
- Ontario man charged in elderly woman’s death evaded police for months before alleged murder
- Toronto cyclists set to defend bike lane challenge before Ontario’s top court
Comments