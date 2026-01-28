Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Lightly felt’: Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gently rocks southern Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 6:08 am
1 min read
Map of where the earthquake hit near Orillia, Ont. on Jan. 27, 2026. View image in full screen
Map of where the earthquake hit near Orillia, Ont. on Jan. 27, 2026. Earthquakes Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Earthquakes Canada recorded a magnitude 3.7 quake north of Toronto just before 11 p.m. Tuesday

It said the earthquake happened about 23 kilometres ESE of Orillia, Ont., and 99 kilometres NNE of Toronto. It occurred at 10:59 p.m. and had a depth  of five kilometres.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there were no reports of damage and it noted “none would be expected” as it was “lightly felt.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The site’s section labelled “Did you feel it?” had at least 2,400 reports of people feeling the rumble, from as far west as Kitchener, through Toronto, and east to Belleville, and as far south as Niagara Falls.

Trending Now

Social media was abuzz with people commenting that the quake was just the latest challenge for the region, which has recently experienced extreme snow and cold.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) classified it as a bit stronger of a quake at 4.1 magnitude with a depth of 11 kilometres.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices