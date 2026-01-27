Alberta judges urge respect, independence after Danielle Smith said she wants to ‘direct’ them

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s judges are calling for respect days after Premier Danielle Smith said she wishes she could “direct” them.

The province’s three chief justices said in a rare public statement that democracy only functions when all three branches of government operate independently and respect each other’s role.

“It ensures judges can make decisions based solely on the law and evidence presented,” said the statement dated Tuesday.

“It frees judges from pressure or influence from external sources including the governments that appoint us.”

The statement is signed by acting Chief Justice of Alberta Dawn Pentelechuk, Court of King’s Bench Chief Justice Kent Davidson and Court of Justice Chief Justice James Hunter.

Provincial court spokesperson Olav Rokne declined to link the statement specifically to the premier.

“It is an educational piece aimed at public misunderstandings of the role of the courts and the role of justices,” he said.

In recent months, Smith has made a series of statements criticizing “activist” and “unelected” judges, and expressing concern that courts are undermining the decisions of elected leaders.

On her Your Province, Your Premier call-in radio show on QRCalgary/880CHED on Saturday, a caller asked Smith a question about bail laws and whether the government could “write some provincial rules to tune these judges in.”

Smith, in response, told listeners that she wishes she could “direct” judges.

The premier also said she’s trying to work with Ottawa to let her government assist in appointing new Court of King’s Bench justices so they “reflect the values of how we want them to operate here.”

In their statement, the chief justices said everyone is treated equally before the law and power must not be used arbitrarily.

“Alberta’s judges are Albertans, like the people we serve,” the statement said.

“We are proud of the work judges and staff do every day to protect the rights of all Albertans and to safeguard our democracy.”

