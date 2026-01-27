Pizza Pops contaminated with E. coli tied to 7 hospitalizations, data shows

Send this page to someone via email

A growing number of Canadians have become ill after consuming or handling Pillsbury Pizza Pops that may have been contaminated with E. coli O26, including more hospitalizations, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Twenty-nine reported illnesses have been linked to the contaminated products, up from 24 as of Dec. 24, 2025. 12 of which are in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, four in British Columbia, two each in Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick, and one in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Seven hospitalizations have been tied to the recalled Pizza Pops, compared to five at the previous update. Those locations were not shared by the agency.

There have been no reported deaths tied to the consumption of the recalled products as of the last update by officials.

The situation is considered an outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

“This outbreak investigation is ongoing. The public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves,” says the agency on its Public Health Notice website.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Consumers are being urged not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops.

According to the agency, E. Coli infections can affect anyone exposed to the contaminated food product, and those who are infected can spread the bacteria to others for several days or even weeks, even without present symptoms.

Some symptoms of infection may include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, the agency says, adding that some symptoms may require hospital care and may lead to long-lasting health effects or even death.

2:41 Health Matters: CFIA expands Pizza Pops recall to include more products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded its recall of the Pizza Pops on Jan. 25, 2026, and after the first round of recalls in December 2025 included a smaller list of products.

Story continues below advertisement

As of publication, there are now roughly a dozen Pillsbury Pizza Pops products and sizes that are on the list and are currently being removed from markets and distribution centers across Canada.

Some of the recalled items may include:

Pepperoni and Bacon (four pizza snacks, eight pizza snacks, 30 pizza snacks)

Supremo Extreme Pepperoni and Bacon (30 pizza snacks)

FRANK’s RedHot Pepperoni and Bacon (four pizza snacks)

Three Meat (four pizza snacks)

Pepperoni (four pizza snacks, 30 pizza snacks)

Three Cheese (four pizza snacks, 30 pizza snacks)

Deluxe (four pizza snacks, eight pizza snacks, 30 pizza snacks)

Canada’s Public Health Agency says many of the people who became sick reported eating or handling Pillsbury brand Pizza PopsT and more illnesses may be reported.