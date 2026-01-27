Vancouver hearing into death of Myles Gray to resume after counsel for OPCC resigns

Send this page to someone via email

A hearing into the 2015 police-involved killing of Myles Gray hangs in the balance in Vancouver this morning after Monday’s resignation of counsel for the proceeding.

The hearing by the office of the police complaint commissioner adourned after the resignation of Brad Hickford over an obscenity caught on an audio stream of the proceeding last week.

The brief adjournment was to give time for the lawyers representing police to decide what to do about Hickford’s exit.

Adjudicator Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey says she wanted participants to “get over it and get on with it” and hoped Hickford would be able to resume his role, as rescheduling could take up to 12 months.

The lawyer representing Gray’s family says they had also hoped the scheduled 10-week hearing would proceed without further delays.

It’s been more than a decade since Gray was beaten by seven Vancouver police officers and died in what a coroner concluded was a homicide.