Canada

Vancouver hearing into death of Myles Gray to resume after counsel for OPCC resigns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 6:43 am
1 min read
Melissa Gray, third from the left, speaks about her brother, Myles Gray during a break from the public hearing into the police-involved death of Myles Gray, flanked by mother, Margie Gray, second from left, along with friends in Vancouver, on Monday, January 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
Melissa Gray, third from the left, speaks about her brother, Myles Gray during a break from the public hearing into the police-involved death of Myles Gray, flanked by mother, Margie Gray, second from left, along with friends in Vancouver, on Monday, January 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
A hearing into the 2015 police-involved killing of Myles Gray hangs in the balance in Vancouver this morning after Monday’s resignation of counsel for the proceeding.

The hearing by the office of the police complaint commissioner adourned after the resignation of Brad Hickford over an obscenity caught on an audio stream of the proceeding last week.

The brief adjournment was to give time for the lawyers representing police to decide what to do about Hickford’s exit.

Adjudicator Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey says she wanted participants to “get over it and get on with it” and hoped Hickford would be able to resume his role, as rescheduling could take up to 12 months.

The lawyer representing Gray’s family says they had also hoped the scheduled 10-week hearing would proceed without further delays.

It’s been more than a decade since Gray was beaten by seven Vancouver police officers and died in what a coroner concluded was a homicide.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

