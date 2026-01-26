Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

School closed in northern Ontario after dead person found on property: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 1:57 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police say a school in Blind River is closed after a local resident was found dead on school property early this morning.

Police say École St. Joseph is closed due to an ongoing investigation but there is no threat to public safety.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say police and paramedics responded to a report of a sudden death on the school property around 6:30 a.m.

A 41-year-old from Blind River, located southwest of Sudbury, was found dead.

Trending Now

Police say foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation.

They say a post-mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices