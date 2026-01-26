School closed in northern Ontario after dead person found on property: police

Ontario Provincial Police say a school in Blind River is closed after a local resident was found dead on school property early this morning.
Police say École St. Joseph is closed due to an ongoing investigation but there is no threat to public safety.
They say police and paramedics responded to a report of a sudden death on the school property around 6:30 a.m.
A 41-year-old from Blind River, located southwest of Sudbury, was found dead.
Police say foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation.
They say a post-mortem is expected to take place at a later date.
