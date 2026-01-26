South Sask.’s 24th annual First Responders Conference brings out hundreds

See more sharing options

First responders are a vital part of Canada’s health-care system. From responding to accidents and traumas – sometimes solo – the career can be taxing. A sense of community is vital.

This is one of the reasons why the annual South Saskatchewan First Responders Conference happens year after year, complete with guest speakers, interactive training and fundraisers. Including discussions and concern regarding a shortage of EMS in the province, conferences like this can also spread awareness and provide support to individuals interested in pursuing a career in this field.

