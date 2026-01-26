Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

South Sask.’s 24th annual First Responders Conference brings out hundreds

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'South Sask. First Responders bring out hundreds'
South Sask. First Responders bring out hundreds
WATCH: The three-day South Saskatchewan First Responders Conference provided learning opportunities for those currently practicing and interested in the field.
First responders are a vital part of Canada’s health-care system. From responding to accidents and traumas – sometimes solo – the career can be taxing. A sense of community is vital.

This is one of the reasons why the annual South Saskatchewan First Responders Conference happens year after year, complete with guest speakers, interactive training and fundraisers. Including discussions and concern regarding a shortage of EMS in the province, conferences like this can also spread awareness and provide support to individuals interested in pursuing a career in this field.

More details in the video above.

