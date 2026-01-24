Minnesota Governer reports another ‘horrific shooting’ by federal agent

See more sharing options

Minnesota’s governor says federal agents shot another person in Minnesota Saturday morning.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media. “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

The City of Minneapolis confirmed reports of the incident, saying in a statement on social media, “We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave.”

The City said officials are working to confirm additional details.

“We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area,” they wrote.

The governor’s comments come amid continued protests and legal disputes over the Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Good, a mother of three, was killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal operation, which is now being investigated.

also weighed in on social media.

“ICE must leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs.”

More to come.