Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Minnesota Governer reports another ‘horrific shooting’ by federal agent

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 24, 2026 11:53 am
1 min read
Minnesota Governer reports another 'horrific shooting' by federal agent. View image in full screen
Minnesota Governer reports another 'horrific shooting' by federal agent. Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Minnesota’s governor says federal agents shot another person in Minnesota Saturday morning.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media. “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

The City of Minneapolis confirmed reports of the incident, saying in a statement on social media, “We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The City said officials are working to confirm additional details.

“We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area,” they wrote.

The governor’s comments come amid continued protests and legal disputes over the Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Good, a mother of three, was killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal operation, which is now being investigated.

also weighed in on social media.

“ICE must leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs.”

More to come.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices