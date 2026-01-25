Menu

Weather

Saskatchewan residents are headed to airports to escape the cold

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 25, 2026 1:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Escaping the cold'
Escaping the cold
WATCH: With temperatures dropping, some people are headed to Regina airport to escape the cold completely.
Although some people may battle Saskatchewan weather by bundling up or staying indoors, others are embarking on their annual trip to Mazatlán, Mexico.

Known for vibrant beaches, it’s what most Saskatchewan residents are dreaming of.

With temperatures dropping lower than -30 in Regina on Friday, travellers have left their winter jackets at home and dressed for Mexico. Rajan Sagar from C World Travel Agency says it’s not uncommon for interest in flights to Mexico, Cuba and Dominican to rise this time of year — and business is booming.

Trending Now

More details in the video above.

