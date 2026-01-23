Rower rescued after ‘rogue waves’ capsize boat in middle of Atlantic

Send this page to someone via email

A solo rower was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean east of Puerto Rico after his rowboat capsized during the World’s Toughest Row Race, a 3,000-mile rowing race from San Sebastian de la Gomera, Spain, to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua.

Benoit Bourguet, 47, a citizen of Belgium, was rescued by Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center watchstanders and the crew of the Horten Liberian-flagged tanker ship on Wednesday night after his single-man rowing vessel, City of Liverpool, was struck by two “rogue waves and capsized in 13 to 15-foot seas,” according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Bourguet was forced to deploy and board his life raft after encountering the waves, the U.S. Coast Guard said. He attached his life raft to the capsized rowboat.

“Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center watchstanders received an unregistered 406 MHz Emergency Positioning Indicating Radio Beacon EPIRB signal from the City of Liverpool rowboat at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, alerting of a possible distress approximately 1,100 nautical miles east of Puerto Rico,” the Coast Guard added.

The watchstanders then received a second emergency distress signal from a personal locating beacon device from the same area as the rowboat. They then contacted the World’s Toughest Row Race safety co-ordinator, who confirmed they had not been able to contact Bourguet after many messages had gone unanswered.

An Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) callout was issued by the watchstanders “to contact the 1,092-foot Horten tanker and Enhanced Group Calling (EGC) to notify other vessels in the vicinity to be on the lookout for distress.”

“They also contacted the rowing vessel Old Sea Dogs, also participating in the race, who made VHF radio callouts to Bourguet, however, these calls also went unanswered,” the press release continued. “Meanwhile, the Horten tanker, which was transiting on a voyage from Germany of Offshore Guyana, received the AMVER communication and diverted for over 12 hours transiting approximately 110 miles to the distress signal’s position.”

Get breaking National news

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the watchstanders maintained communication with the Horten tanker ship’s crew.

“Once in the vicinity, Horten’s ship crew sighted a life raft and confirmed a survivor,” the press release said. “Due to the heavy sea states, the Horten ship crew used a life ring to safely recover the survivor, who was confirmed to be Bourguet.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that Bourguet was “dehydrated but otherwise in good health” and he “reported being in distress for approximately 24 hours” while maintaining his “capsized vessel tied to the life raft until his rescue.”

View image in full screen Benoit Bourguet was rescued after his boat capsized in the Atlantic Ocean east of Puerto Rico. United States Coast Guard

“We are very proud of the seamless coordination between our Sector San Juan Command Center watchstanders and the courageous crew and captain of the motor tanker Horten, which resulted in the successful rescue of a mariner,” said Lt. Kenneth Snyder, Coast Guard Sector San Juan mission co-ordinator for the case.

“The Horten’s participation in the AMVER program was critical and the crew’s selflessness and swift response embody the spirit of this voluntary program, where mariners stand ready to help one another,” he added.

No other vessels in the race have been reported to be in distress, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

World’s Toughest Row took to Facebook to announce that Bourguet “is now safely on board the rescuing vessel.”

“On Tuesday 21 January, an emergency beacon (EPIRB) alert was received from the solo rowing vessel ‘City of Liverpool,’ competing under the team name Viva For Life. In line with established safety procedures, the alert was immediately escalated to the relevant search and rescue authorities, who coordinated the response in cooperation with Atlantic Campaigns,” they wrote.

“Benoit’s support network have been informed, and we will not be sharing further details at this stage,” they continued. “World’s Toughest Row would like to thank the search and rescue authorities and the vessel involved for their swift and professional assistance.”

The person running Bourguet’s Facebook page while he was taking part in the race shared an update on his account, writing, “Many of you are concerned, rightly so, but we’re happy to report that Ben is okay.”

“The organization derailed a boat since 4 am yesterday Wednesday, Ben was recovered safe and sound last night around 11 pm UTC. None of us have had direct contact with him so far. His relatives have been informed, and we’re following the situation closely with them,” the person wrote from Bourguet’s account.

“So Ben will have a long story to tell when he returns! So any worries can be lifted,” the continued.

The person added that “Benoit would have obviously wished to be able to finish this race” but the most important thing “is that he is safe and sound.”