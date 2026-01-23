Quebec removing the British crown from province’s coat of arms

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government says it’s removing the British crown from the province’s official coat of arms.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge say the province’s decision reaffirms the autonomy of the Quebec nation.

The coat of arms consists of a crown sitting atop a shield featuring three gold fleurs-de-lis, a gold lion — which also represents the British Crown — as well as three green maple leaves. The lion is not being removed.

In 1868 Queen Victoria granted Quebec its official emblem, but the Quebec government says the Tudor-style crown was added in 1939 along with the provincial motto “Je me souviens” — I remember.

The government says the coat of arms will be changed on some official correspondence and eventually on the medals handed out by the lieutenant-governor.

For heritage conservation purposes, the government says any emblems that appear on state buildings or furniture will not be changed.