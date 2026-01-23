Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec removing the British crown from province’s coat of arms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
Detail of the provincial coat of arms on the speaker's throne in the national assembly, Quebec's provincial legislature, in Quebec City, Thursday, March 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Detail of the provincial coat of arms on the speaker's throne in the national assembly, Quebec's provincial legislature, in Quebec City, Thursday, March 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government says it’s removing the British crown from the province’s official coat of arms.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge say the province’s decision reaffirms the autonomy of the Quebec nation.

The coat of arms consists of a crown sitting atop a shield featuring three gold fleurs-de-lis, a gold lion — which also represents the British Crown — as well as three green maple leaves. The lion is not being removed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 1868 Queen Victoria granted Quebec its official emblem, but the Quebec government says the Tudor-style crown was added in 1939 along with the provincial motto “Je me souviens” — I remember.

Trending Now

The government says the coat of arms will be changed on some official correspondence and eventually on the medals handed out by the lieutenant-governor.

Story continues below advertisement

For heritage conservation purposes, the government says any emblems that appear on state buildings or furniture will not be changed.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices