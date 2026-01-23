Manitoba brings in 13 U.S.-trained doctors as it looks to improve access to care

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba has recruited 13 U.S.-trained physicians to practice in communities as part of an effort to improve access to family doctors and reduce wait times.

The province said in a statement Friday that the doctors were recruited through Manitoba’s Health Care Retention and Recruitment Office in efforts to combat an overburdened health-care system.

These recruits add to a broader push that saw 285 doctors join Manitoba’s health-care system in 2025.

The government says the new hires, combined with expanded clinics and medinav.ca, a new online booking system, are helping more Manitobans connect with care.

The digital platform facilitated nearly 50,000 patient visits across the province last year.

One of the physicians recruited from the United States is Dr. Jesse Krikorian, a family doctor now practicing at Klinic Community Health in Winnipeg.

After working in the U.S, Krikorian says Manitoba’s publicly funded health-care system allows him to focus more on patients and less on administrative barriers.

“I don’t spend my lunch hour on the phone with insurance companies anymore and I can actually use that time to care for people,” Krikorian said in a news conference Friday morning.

He added that Manitoba is an appealing place to practice medicine, citing physician autonomy, human rights protections and quality of life. “Here care is based on need, not what someone can afford,” he added.

Krikorian said he was drawn to practice in Canada after growing frustrated with the health-care environment in the United States.

“I wanted a place where I could operate without government interference, where I could be an autonomous physician… and Canada fit the bill,” Krikorian added.

He also mentioned an increased interest from some of his peers in potential relocation to Manitoba.

The province says U.S-trained doctors are being recruited for both primary and specialty care, with placements in urban and rural communities.

“With more doctors, new after-hours clinics and online same-day booking, we are making it easier than ever to see a doctor when you need to,” said Premier Wab Kinew.

“We are committed to supporting them and all front-line health-care workers as we work together to deliver better health care to Manitobans,” his statement read.

Physician recruitment is being handled by Manitoba’s Health Care Retention and Recruitment Office, which supports doctors through licensing, immigration and community placement.

The province said 58 physicians, including internationally trained doctors, have been placed through the program so far.

Government data shows Manitoba currently has the highest rate in Canada for same-day or next-day access to a health-care provider, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.