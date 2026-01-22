Barron Trump ‘helped save’ my life, says woman in U.K. assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son Barron called police in London, U.K., last year to report an alleged assault of a woman whom he said he had witnessed “getting beat up,” according to a transcript released during a trial.

Trump, 19, was on a FaceTime video call with a woman, whose name has not been released, when he said he saw a man repeatedly punch her, the Snaresbrook Court Crown in London was told on Wednesday.

Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, is currently on trial on charges including assault and two counts of rape, The Guardian reports.

Rumiantsev has denied the allegations and told the court that he became upset when he accused the woman of calling Trump “sweetheart.”

A transcript of an emergency call released by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday reveals Trump’s call to emergency services about the alleged assault.

“I’m calling from the U.S., I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up,” Trump said in a transcript released by prosecutors.

“This was happening about eight minutes ago,” he continued. “I just figured out how to, how to call someone. It’s really an emergency.”

When the operator asked Trump how he witnessed the alleged assault, he said: “Uh, I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”

The operator asked: “How do you know her?”

“I don’t think these details matter, she’s getting beat up, but OK fine, also I met her on social media. I don’t think that matters,” he said.

The operator asked Trump to “stop being rude” and “actually answer my questions.”

“If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely,” the operator said.

After telling the operator that he did not know the name of the man allegedly assaulting the woman, Trump said, “Sorry for being rude.”

The court heard an email reply between police in London investigating the allegations, who asked Trump to provide a witness statement, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Trump said that he FaceTimed the woman on Jan. 18 last year and that he “didn’t expect her to pick up due to the time difference.”

“The phone was picked up. The individual who answered was a shirtless man with darkish hair. This view lasted maybe one second … then the view flipped to the victim,” he alleged in his statement to police on May 2.

“I made two of my friends call the Met Police in the U.K., even though they are in the U.S.,” Trump said. “As per evidence, I do not have any. I was told by the victim, who I am very close with, that this individual was giving her difficulty for a long time.”

Rumiantsev told the court that he discussed Trump with the woman the evening of the alleged assault.

“She just started showing me her conversations with him. I tried to explain to her that I felt upset by her talking to Barron Trump,” he said.

The woman told the court that Trump’s call to police had helped stop Rumiantsev from killing her.

“He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” she said, according to the court transcript.