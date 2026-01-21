Elections Alberta confirms recall petition against Demetrios Nicolaides failed

Elections Alberta says it has officially closed the books on the first of more than two dozen recall petitions launched against members of the provincial legislature.
Jenny Yeremiy submitted her petition on Tuesday, though she knew her campaign against Education Minister and Calgary-Bow MLA Demetrios Nicolaides received far fewer than the 16,000 signatures it needed.
Elections Alberta says a preliminary count determined Yeremiy gathered 6,519 signatures, or just over 40 per cent of the total needed.
It says it won’t be verifying the signatures further.
Elections Alberta was given an extra $6.7 million in funding to handle and verify recall petitions, of which there are still 25 collecting signatures.
The next deadline is for the recall petition against United Conservative backbencher Angela Pitt on Feb. 3.
