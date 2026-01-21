Menu

Edmonton activates its extreme weather response, adds more shelter spaces

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 21, 2026 1:54 pm
1 min read
With temperatures expected to drop to around -30 C with the wind chill on Thursday, the city of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response. View image in full screen
With temperatures expected to drop to around -30 C with the wind chill on Thursday, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response. Global News
With the temperature in Edmonton forecast to tumble over the next few days, the city has activated its extreme weather response.

The activation took effect at 9 a.m. this morning and is expected to last until Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.

The city activates its extreme weather response when temperatures are expected to dip to -20 C or lower with the wind chill for at least three days in a row.

On Thursday, the forecast is for the mercury to drop to -30 C with the wind chill.

The city of Edmonton activates its extreme weather response when temperatures are expected to dip to -20 C or lower with the wind chill for at least three days in a row. View image in full screen
The city of Edmonton activates its extreme weather response when temperatures are expected to dip to -20 C or lower with the wind chill for at least three days in a row. Global News

The activation means more shelter spaces will be opened and other city facilities, such as recreation centres and libraries, will be made available for anyone needing a place to warm up.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be shuttles made available to help Edmontonians who need transportation to emergency shelters.

More details on Edmonton’s extreme weather response is available on the city’s website.

