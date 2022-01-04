Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 4 2022 10:29pm
01:27

What to wear outside during Edmonton’s cold snap

For Edmontonians feeling isolated, maybe it’s time to get outside and embrace the brisk temperatures — safely of course. Ciara Yaschuk looks at how to layer up to stay safe during a cold snap.

