Toronto-area under a snowfall warning as more snow on the way

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 21, 2026 7:06 am
1 min read
File photo. More snow on the way for the Toronto area and east into Durham Region. View image in full screen
File photo. More snow on the way for the Toronto area and east into Durham Region. Paul Daly/ CP
Environment Canada has issued another yellow-level snowfall warning for the Toronto area on Wednesday as more snow is expected to fall.

The weather agency said a snowfall amounts of near 10 centimetres are expected for Toronto starting Wednesday morning and easing late into the afternoon.

Areas further east into Durham Region could see higher snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres.

The snowfall warning stretches from Toronto, including a portion of Mississauga, north to Vaughan and Markham and stretches east into Pickering towards Oshawa and further east as far as Kingston.

Environment Canada said an Alberta clipper will push into the region with snow and impact the morning commute and could impact a portion of the evening commute as well.

“Travel will likely be challenging. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic. Visibility will likely be reduced at times,” the yellow-level alert said.

The additional snow comes after the area got slammed with as much as 35 centimetres or more of snow last week.

Southern Ontario is currently under a polar vortex as frigid temperatures has settled into the region. According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, those cold temperatures are here to stay for much of January.

