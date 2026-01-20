Menu

Edmontonians frustrated with windrows left from residential snow-clearing

By Katherine Ludwig Global News
Posted January 20, 2026 8:39 pm
1 min read
Despite residential snow clearing now being 75 per cent complete, Global News has received dozens of complaints about the windrows that were left on roadways and sidewalks. Katherine Ludwig reports.
Residential snow-clearing in Edmonton is 75 per cent completed, but Global News has received dozens of reports complaining about the aftermath of the snow removal.

Many reports raised concerns around the windrows that were left on the streets and sidewalks from graders.

Deb Kerychuk told Global News the windrows in front of her house became worse because of vehicles that were left parked on the street when the plows came.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

