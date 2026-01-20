Edmontonians frustrated with windrows left from residential snow-clearing

Residential snow-clearing in Edmonton is 75 per cent completed, but Global News has received dozens of reports complaining about the aftermath of the snow removal.
Many reports raised concerns around the windrows that were left on the streets and sidewalks from graders.
Deb Kerychuk told Global News the windrows in front of her house became worse because of vehicles that were left parked on the street when the plows came.
Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.
