Toronto hospital to double housing program that reduces ER visits

A Toronto hospital network will double its unique permanent housing program for homeless people who frequently visit emergency departments that has seen great success.

The University Health Network and housing operator Fred Victor will build 54 new apartments next to Dunn House, which opened in the fall of 2024 and was built in a parking lot owned by the hospital.

The federal government’s Build Canada Homes will spend $21 million to build the project while Ontario will spend $2.6 million annually to run the place, which features direct access to doctors, nurses and a host of other health professionals, while the City of Toronto will invest $10 million and lead the delivery of the new homes.

Dr. Andrew Boozary with UHN says preliminary data shows the 48 residents who live at Dunn House made nearly 2,000 visits to an ER in the year before moving in.

A year later, those same residents visited emergency rooms 52 per cent fewer times, and they also saw a 79 per cent drop in their length of stays when they were admitted.

The residents say their new homes have transformed their lives and given them hope again.