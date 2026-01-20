Opposition calls on premier to reconvene Alberta legislature over hospital crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is calling on Premier Danielle Smith’s government to reconvene the Alberta legislature five weeks early, saying her government needs to take accountability during a crisis of hospital overcrowding.

Nenshi says major hospitals operating at 102 per cent capacity is “not normal” and says the province needs to declare a state of emergency until capacity becomes manageable.

Calls for urgent health-care system measures have intensified since the death last month of a man who waited nearly eight hours in an Edmonton emergency department.

Nenshi says the province needs to restore a centralized command structure he says was broken during a massive health-care system restructuring.

Hospitals Minister Matt Jones has said the province doesn’t need to declare an emergency because it has the necessary tools, and its agencies are working to address hospital pressures.

Jones is set to take questions from reporters at an announcement in Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

— More to come…