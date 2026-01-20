Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Opposition calls on premier to reconvene Alberta legislature over hospital crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2026 2:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Medical Association’s Dr. Paul Parks on overcrowded hospitals and patient deaths'
Alberta Medical Association’s Dr. Paul Parks on overcrowded hospitals and patient deaths
Dr. Paul Parks, president-elect of the AMA's section of emergency medicine, spoke with Global News Morning Edmonton about a recent letter sent to the government, outlining concerns at hospitals across the province.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is calling on Premier Danielle Smith’s government to reconvene the Alberta legislature five weeks early, saying her government needs to take accountability during a crisis of hospital overcrowding.

Nenshi says major hospitals operating at 102 per cent capacity is “not normal” and says the province needs to declare a state of emergency until capacity becomes manageable.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Calls for urgent health-care system measures have intensified since the death last month of a man who waited nearly eight hours in an Edmonton emergency department.

Nenshi says the province needs to restore a centralized command structure he says was broken during a massive health-care system restructuring.

Trending Now

Hospitals Minister Matt Jones has said the province doesn’t need to declare an emergency because it has the necessary tools, and its agencies are working to address hospital pressures.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones is set to take questions from reporters at an announcement in Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices