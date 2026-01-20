Menu

Canada

BHP hikes cost estimate for first phase of Jansen mine in Saskatchewan to US$8.4B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2026 11:31 am
1 min read
The logo for BHP Group Ltd. is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
The logo for BHP Group Ltd. is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout (Mandatory Credit).
Mining company BHP has raised the cost estimate for the first stage of its Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan again.

The company says the first stage of the project is now expected to cost US$8.4 billion following a review of its budget and schedule.

The forecast is up from expectations in July 2025 for between US$7 billion and US$7.4 billion.

The project was expected to cost US$5.7 billion when it was approved in August 2021.

BHP says the first stage of the Jansen mine is 75 per cent complete and it continues to expect it to produce about 4.15 million tonnes per year.

First production at the mine is expected in mid-2027.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

