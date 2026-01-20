EU vows ‘unflinching’ response to Trump’s Greenland threats

Send this page to someone via email

Europe’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats will be “unflinching, united, and proportional,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech Tuesday, while expressing solidarity with Greenland and Denmark.

On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10 per cent import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations because of their opposition to American control of Greenland.

Greenland is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a member of both the European Union and the U.S.-led NATO.

4:55 NATO countries concerned about Arctic security as Trump pushes for Greenland ownership

The tariffs are “a mistake, especially between long-standing allies,” von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which has seen leaders from all over the world gather.

Story continues below advertisement

“Plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape,” she said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Our response will be unflinching, united and proportional.”

The EU’s top official also expressed solidarity with Greenland and Denmark, adding that their sovereignty was “non-negotiable.”

She went on to say that Europe would be open to working with the U.S. on Arctic security.

“We need to work with all of our regional partners to strengthen our common security. This is why we will look at how to strengthen our security partnerships with partners such as the U.K., Canada, Norway, Iceland and others,” she added.

2:27 Europe, Canada push back against Trump’s Greenland threats

Overnight, Trump made a series of posts on his preferred social media platform Truth Social, including an artificial intelligence-generated image of him, U.S. Vice-President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting a U.S. flag on Greenland.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump also shared a text he said was from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who said in the text that he was “committed to finding a way forward.”

EU member states are gearing up for an emergency summit to discuss Trump’s escalating threats against Greenland later this week as the bloc weighs the use of its “trade bazooka” as well as other options in response.

That comes as Trump linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, telling Norway’s prime minister that he no longer felt “an obligation to think purely of Peace,” two European officials said Monday to The Associated Press.

Trump did not rule out the use of force to accomplish his goal of acquiring Greenland, NBC News reported, citing an exclusive telephone interview with the U.S. news outlet in which Trump was asked if he would use force to seize Greenland.

“No comment,” Trump said.

The president indicated the tariffs were retaliation for last week’s deployment of symbolic numbers of troops from European countries to Greenland, which he has said was essential for the “Golden Dome” missile defence system for the U.S.

The escalating rhetoric from Trump has Europe bracing, with members set to meet on Thursday after the weekend saw thousands of people take part in protests against the United States in Denmark and in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk.