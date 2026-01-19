Le Massif de Charlevoix cancels ski season after employees reject contract offer

Send this page to someone via email

A major ski resort northeast of Quebec City has shuttered for the season after failing to come to an agreement with striking unionized employees on a new contract.

Le Massif de Charlevoix had said the ski season was in jeopardy if an agreement couldn’t be reached with the unionized employees, who have been on an unlimited general strike since Jan. 2.

Management says that to ensure safe skiing conditions, Le Massif had to continue artificial snow-making by the end of the month and operations needed to resume as of Tuesday.

Since employees rejected both a contract offer and a proposal to go to arbitration, management says it made continuing the ski season unsustainable.

The collective agreement for the 300 employees expired on Dec. 31, with wages a main point of contention during negotiations.

In addition, the union also had demands regarding subcontracting, sick leave, safety and vacation time.