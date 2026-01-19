Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 days of assessment ordered for man accused in B.C. RCMP officer’s death

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 6:45 pm
1 min read
Jongwon Ham is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was fatally stabbed while dealing with a man living in a tent in a Burnaby park. View image in full screen
Jongwon Ham is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was fatally stabbed while dealing with a man living in a tent in a Burnaby park. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A hearing was held in a B.C. courtroom on Monday to determine the mental fitness of the man accused of the death of an RCMP officer more than three years ago.

Jongwon Ham is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was fatally stabbed while dealing with a man living in a tent in a Burnaby park.

A forensic psychiatrist told the court on Monday that he needs more time to assess Ham, but speaking for himself, Ham told the judge that he objected to the request.

He said he has been cooperating and does not believe the psychiatrist needs more time.

The judge then told Ham that he had no other option and ordered another five days of assessment.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an earlier hearing, the Crown prosecutor described Ham as very intelligent, but two psychiatrists believe that he likely suffers from schizophrenia.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘She made us better and stronger’: B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang laid to rest'
‘She made us better and stronger’: B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang laid to rest
Trending Now

Global News previously learned that Ham has a history of being arrested and charged with assault.

He was charged in February 2021 with assault and resisting a police officer in connection with an incident in Vancouver. He was released on court-ordered conditions.

Following his release from that charge, he was then arrested and charged again in March 2022 with allegedly assaulting a security guard at the food court in Vancouver’s Harbour Centre.

He was released again.

Following the news of Yang’s death, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere with Burnaby RCMP said it was the most challenging moment of his career.

“Const. Shaelyn Yang will always be remembered for her service and the sacrifice to her community will never be forgotten,” he said.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices