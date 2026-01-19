5 days of assessment ordered for man accused in B.C. RCMP officer’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A hearing was held in a B.C. courtroom on Monday to determine the mental fitness of the man accused of the death of an RCMP officer more than three years ago.

Jongwon Ham is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was fatally stabbed while dealing with a man living in a tent in a Burnaby park.

A forensic psychiatrist told the court on Monday that he needs more time to assess Ham, but speaking for himself, Ham told the judge that he objected to the request.

He said he has been cooperating and does not believe the psychiatrist needs more time.

The judge then told Ham that he had no other option and ordered another five days of assessment.

In an earlier hearing, the Crown prosecutor described Ham as very intelligent, but two psychiatrists believe that he likely suffers from schizophrenia.

Global News previously learned that Ham has a history of being arrested and charged with assault.

He was charged in February 2021 with assault and resisting a police officer in connection with an incident in Vancouver. He was released on court-ordered conditions.

Following his release from that charge, he was then arrested and charged again in March 2022 with allegedly assaulting a security guard at the food court in Vancouver’s Harbour Centre.

He was released again.

Following the news of Yang’s death, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere with Burnaby RCMP said it was the most challenging moment of his career.

“Const. Shaelyn Yang will always be remembered for her service and the sacrifice to her community will never be forgotten,” he said.