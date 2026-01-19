Menu

Canada

New Regina affordable housing project provides support to low-income single mothers

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 11:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Affordable housing unit provides alternative for women'
Affordable housing unit provides alternative for women
With high turnaway rates at women's shelters, affordable housing can provide a feasible alternative.
There’s a brand new development in Regina looking to support single mothers.

Lilium Village, a project by Maybell Developments, is providing women with a feasible alternative to women’s shelters by breaking down housing barriers. The rent will be 30 per cent of residents’ household income and the community will include a 50-space daycare, supportive programming and educational resources to help women get back on their feet.

Victoria Aspinall, MayBell Developments board president and co-founder, encourages women to reach out for help, even if they aren’t eligible to meet the requirements of Lilium Village’s affordable housing.

Watch the video above for the full story.

