New Regina affordable housing project provides support to low-income single mothers

There’s a brand new development in Regina looking to support single mothers.
Lilium Village, a project by Maybell Developments, is providing women with a feasible alternative to women’s shelters by breaking down housing barriers. The rent will be 30 per cent of residents’ household income and the community will include a 50-space daycare, supportive programming and educational resources to help women get back on their feet.
Victoria Aspinall, MayBell Developments board president and co-founder, encourages women to reach out for help, even if they aren’t eligible to meet the requirements of Lilium Village’s affordable housing.
