Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. man uses 3D printer, assistive tech, to help people with disabilities do everyday tasks

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted January 18, 2026 7:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '3D printing assistive technology for Canadians'
3D printing assistive technology for Canadians
WATCH: Everyday tasks able-bodied people take for granted can be a challenge for people with disabilities. A Saskatchewan man, Nicolas Vaagen, who lives with a brain injury, is creating tools to help.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man from Warman, Sask., has found a unique way to use 3D printing and electronics to help people with disabilities.

Nicolas Vaagen, who lives with a brain injury, creates assistive technology designed to help with both everyday tasks and fun activities.

“There’s lots of these jobs that can be done by people with various disabilities. I feel like it is through assistive technology that… that can be done, and I want to be a part of making that a reality. I want to help people achieve things that they couldn’t without the assistive technology,” Vaagen said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Vaagen has made tools like nail clippers, writing aids and card holders. He ships his creations to people across Canada and has had positive feedback.

For example, a woman who has arthritis received an easy-to-grip doorknob from him. “So, I made, you know those Tylenol arthritis lids – they have the little grooves – I basically made one of those, but it slips over a doorknob,” he explained. “They really liked that and found it very useful and were happy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vaagen creates most of these gadgets through a non-profit organization called Makers Making Change. People can request the assistive technology they may need, then Vaagen designs, prints, assembles and sends the tools directly to them. The organization also helps makers purchase equipment they may need, including 3D printers, through grants.

Trending Now

Vaagen hopes to spread the word about the organization and the potential it has to help others.

“It’s a very good thing. There’s only like 17 requests on there, and I feel like there’s lots of people that can use assistive technology, but they don’t know where to get it.”

Vaagen said his passion for 3D printing drives him to keep creating. He encourages people to reach out with ideas or requests through email at nicolasvaagen@gmail.com.

“I got the time, I’m willing to work with you and try to come up with something that helps you out.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices