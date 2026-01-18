Sask. man uses 3D printer, assistive tech, to help people with disabilities do everyday tasks

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Warman, Sask., has found a unique way to use 3D printing and electronics to help people with disabilities.

Nicolas Vaagen, who lives with a brain injury, creates assistive technology designed to help with both everyday tasks and fun activities.

“There’s lots of these jobs that can be done by people with various disabilities. I feel like it is through assistive technology that… that can be done, and I want to be a part of making that a reality. I want to help people achieve things that they couldn’t without the assistive technology,” Vaagen said.

Vaagen has made tools like nail clippers, writing aids and card holders. He ships his creations to people across Canada and has had positive feedback.

For example, a woman who has arthritis received an easy-to-grip doorknob from him. “So, I made, you know those Tylenol arthritis lids – they have the little grooves – I basically made one of those, but it slips over a doorknob,” he explained. “They really liked that and found it very useful and were happy.”

Vaagen creates most of these gadgets through a non-profit organization called Makers Making Change. People can request the assistive technology they may need, then Vaagen designs, prints, assembles and sends the tools directly to them. The organization also helps makers purchase equipment they may need, including 3D printers, through grants.

Vaagen hopes to spread the word about the organization and the potential it has to help others.

“It’s a very good thing. There’s only like 17 requests on there, and I feel like there’s lots of people that can use assistive technology, but they don’t know where to get it.”

Vaagen said his passion for 3D printing drives him to keep creating. He encourages people to reach out with ideas or requests through email at nicolasvaagen@gmail.com.

“I got the time, I’m willing to work with you and try to come up with something that helps you out.”