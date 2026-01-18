Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Carney agrees ‘in principle’ to Trump’s Gaza peace board

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2026 3:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada, Qatar sign deals on investments in IT, AI and defence upon Carney visit'
Canada, Qatar sign deals on investments in IT, AI and defence upon Carney visit
WATCH: Canada, Qatar sign deals on investments, says details still needed on Gaza peace board
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters Sunday he has agreed in principle to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial “Board of Peace,” meant to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

Carney told reporters in Doha that Trump asked him about joining this board “a few weeks ago.”

“There is a humanitarian tragedy in Gaza that is ongoing and Canada will make every effort possible to address this situation,“ he said at a news conference at an Islamic Art museum in the capital of the Gulf country.

He said the president put the question to him a few weeks ago and he said yes and that he and Canada will do everything it can to bring peace to the region.

Carney said there is still not unimpeded humanitarian aid flowing into help the people of Gaza and that is a “precondition for moving forward.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Carney to accept role on Trump’s Gaza peace board'
Carney to accept role on Trump’s Gaza peace board

The prime minister said details still need to be worked out on how exactly the board and the financing will work.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Board of Peace is part of the Trump-brokered peace plan that saw a ceasefire take hold between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Trending Now

The creation of new organization has raised concerns that it could deal a blow to the United Nations system of international cooperation that Trump has long argued is ineffective and dysfunctional, and place Trump in control of how the money is distributed.

The text of the charter, published by various international media outlets, states there is a “need for a more nimble and effective international peace-building body” than the UN.

The board will be chaired by Trump himself, and its executive makeup includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the month Trump withdrew from dozens of international organizations, many of which are related to the UN.

Carney said working through the peace board is “consistent” with Canadian goals to ensure “unimpeded” humanitarian aid can enter the territory and work toward a two-state solution.

“We will explore every avenue in order to do that,” he said.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices