Politics

Federal gun buyback program inefficient, not well run, Manitoba premier says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2026 6:58 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's NDP government has joined some other provinces in pushing back against a planned federal gun buyback program.
Premier Wab Kinew says Manitoba will not administer the program, which is aimed at compensating gun owners who voluntarily surrender weapons that have been banned in recent years.

The federal government has budgeted more than $700 million for the buyback effort, which includes semi-automatic and assault-style weapons.

Public Safety Canada says a six-week trial run in Nova Scotia saw 25 now-prohibited firearms retrieved from licensed owners.

Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario have also criticized the buyback program, while Quebec is supporting it and some police forces have signed on to enforce it.

Kinew says the program appears problematic, and the province is not willing to take on its administration.

“It’s a federal government program that doesn’t appear to be very efficient, doesn’t appear to be very well run. And so for us, looking at that, why would we want to take on that whole headache?” Kinew told reporters Friday.

“If we’re looking at talking away weapons from criminals … I’m all for that. But this program doesn’t look like it’s going to achieve that end. Instead, it’s going to create other issues around administration and costs.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

