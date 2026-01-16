SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

27th Annual Corus Radiothon for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation

By Rhonda Halarewich Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 3:11 pm
1 min read
Corus Radiothon for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. View image in full screen
Corus Radiothon for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The 27th Annual Corus Radiothon, presented by Great Canadian Roofing, Siding and Windows is back!

Global News is proud to support the two-day broadcast alongside CISN Country 103.9, 880 CHED and the CHUCK @ 92.5 on January 29 & 30, 2026. We’ll be sharing a glimpse into what every day life is like for Stollery families from backyards across Alberta and inviting you to pledge your support.

Where your donations go

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Proceeds from this year’s Corus Radiothon will help deliver world-class care to kids and families at the existing Stollery Children’s Hospital today, while also bringing to life a new stand-alone Stollery for the future.

Donations of all sizes make a major difference for Stollery kids and their families. Pledge your support by making a one-time gift or becoming a monthly donor today.

Story continues below advertisement

Because when care has No Bounds, there’s no limit to what our kids – and our community – can achieve.

Click to play video: 'Site selected for stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital in south Edmonton'
Site selected for stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital in south Edmonton

Sponsored content

AdChoices