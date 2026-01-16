27th Annual Corus Radiothon for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

The 27th Annual Corus Radiothon, presented by Great Canadian Roofing, Siding and Windows is back!

Global News is proud to support the two-day broadcast alongside CISN Country 103.9, 880 CHED and the CHUCK @ 92.5 on January 29 & 30, 2026. We’ll be sharing a glimpse into what every day life is like for Stollery families from backyards across Alberta and inviting you to pledge your support.

Where your donations go

Proceeds from this year’s Corus Radiothon will help deliver world-class care to kids and families at the existing Stollery Children’s Hospital today, while also bringing to life a new stand-alone Stollery for the future.

Donations of all sizes make a major difference for Stollery kids and their families. Pledge your support by making a one-time gift or becoming a monthly donor today.

Because when care has No Bounds, there’s no limit to what our kids – and our community – can achieve.