PQ leader says it’s time to relaunch debate on sovereignty after Legault resignation

The leader of the Parti Québécois says it’s time to refocus the political debate in Quebec to sovereignty following Premier François Legault’s resignation.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says Legault has proven the need for independence by failing to secure gains for Quebec in more than seven years in office.

Legault founded the Coalition Avenir Québec to offer Quebecers an alternative to the traditional sovereigntist-federalist dichotomy, by focusing on increasing Quebec’s autonomy within Canada.

That alternative has come to be known in the province as the “third way.”

St-Pierre Plamondon says Legault’s record in office shows that approach has failed to yield the necessary improvements in areas such as immigration and health.

The Parti Québécois has been leading in the polls, and has promised to hold a referendum by 2030 if it forms government in the provincial election set for October.

St-Pierre Plamondon says he’s hoping the election can happen sooner to avoid the legislature being paralyzed by Legault’s promise to resign once his party names a successor.